Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 49.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 149.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 93.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

