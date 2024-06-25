Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,194 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 2,966,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,286,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

