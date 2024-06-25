Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 31,552 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.