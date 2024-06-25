Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 425 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Chord Energy worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

CHRD stock opened at $168.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

