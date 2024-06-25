Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 443 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $690,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $9,017,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $229,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

VLO opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.