Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 8,762 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

