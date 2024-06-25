Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 9,552 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of MDU opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

