Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Up 3.5%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 9,573,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 3,463,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.30.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

