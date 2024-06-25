Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading 22.3% Higher

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03). 628,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 378,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.06.
About Mobile Tornado Group
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.
