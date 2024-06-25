Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.