MoneyLion’s (ML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $72.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $757.44 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 13.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

