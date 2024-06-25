MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MLTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
