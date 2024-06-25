Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $313.80

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.80 ($3.98) and traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.10). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.09), with a volume of 197,272 shares traded.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £917.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pete Raby bought 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £10,104.60 ($12,818.22). Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

