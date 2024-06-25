Morgan Fong Sells 9,228 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $651,428.82.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,424,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,818,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CART

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.