MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $196.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

