Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.79

Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and traded as high as $33.50. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

