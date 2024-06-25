NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.63

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.63 and traded as low as $29.61. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 16,507 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NC

NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.73%.

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $33,119.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.