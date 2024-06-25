Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) PT Raised to $39.00

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $15.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.87% from the company’s previous close.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance
NNE opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $22.48.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
