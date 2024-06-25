Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $296,082.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,392,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.
- On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 514.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
