NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $595,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,965,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company's stock.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

