NBC Securities Inc. Buys 7,744 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,420 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

