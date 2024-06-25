NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

