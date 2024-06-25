NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

