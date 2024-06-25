NBC Securities Inc. Has $31,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,582.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,594.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,605.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

