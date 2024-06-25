NBC Securities Inc. Has $36,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

