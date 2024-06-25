NBC Securities Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

