NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $185.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.55. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

