NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 31 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $429.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $437.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.16 and a 200 day moving average of $379.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

