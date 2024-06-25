NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $44,842,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,035,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.