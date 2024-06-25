NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.