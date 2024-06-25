NBC Securities Inc. Sells 12,970 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1414 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

