NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

