NBC Securities Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195,001 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

RPV opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

