NBC Securities Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGFree Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIVG stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

