NBC Securities Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 800 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,433.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,300 shares of company stock worth $52,421. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Shares of CET opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Central Securities Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

