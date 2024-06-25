NBC Securities Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

