NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14,863.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,487,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 288,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS DJUL opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.