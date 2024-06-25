NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $207.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

