NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

