Needham & Company LLC Trims G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price to $6.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

