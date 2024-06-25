Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation.

