NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Samberg Buys 81,200 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 81,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $635,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at $78,301,566. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $964.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

