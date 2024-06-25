Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 433,350 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

