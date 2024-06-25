Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 433,350 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

