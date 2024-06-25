Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,622 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

