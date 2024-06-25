Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

DPG stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.