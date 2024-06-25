Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
