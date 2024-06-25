Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 395,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 306,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,725,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,310,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,672 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.