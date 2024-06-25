Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $4.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

