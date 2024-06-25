Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

