Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,550 Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

CPZ opened at 15.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.12. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

