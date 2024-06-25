Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Edgio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Edgio by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Edgio Stock Performance

Edgio stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Edgio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

About Edgio

(Free Report)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.